250 Exhbitors expected at country's leading MICE Expo.
Mexico Events Calendar
Latest Press Releases
Cvent's Reggie Aggarwal Named Washington Business Journal's First "CEO of the Year"
Aggarwal selected among CEOs of the area’s largest and most prominent companies
Experiencias Xcaret Launches the New Xenotes Oasis Maya Tour
Four different types of cenotes, with a mystical and adventurous experience, and prime customer service. Experiencias Xcaret takes part in a new segment for a demanding tourist, interested in history, nature and adventure.
Travel Budgets Set to Increase According to Visa Global Travel Intentions Study 2013
United States ranks as top destination for global travelers followed by the United Kingdom, France and China
Mexico Special Promotions
Grand Velas All Suites & SPA Resort Riviera Maya
Grand Velas Upgrade Special 2013
05/02/2013
Grand Velas All Suites & SPA Resort Riviera Maya
Grand Velas Special Winter 2014
05/02/2013
Xel-Ha
Xel-Há All Inclusive- Mother's Day Special
05/02/2013
Le Blanc Spa Resort - All Inclusive - Adults Only
$1,500 Resort Credit at Le Blanc Cancun
10/29/2012
Moon Palace Golf & Spa Resort
$1,500 Resort Credit at Moon Palace Cancun
10/29/2012
Mexico Meetings News
Brand USA Launches Promotion in Brazil and Mexico
Multimedia campaign will last through mid-July
Register for the Mexico City Travel Webinar
Travel Weekly presents a webinar on Mexico's capital city for travel professionals
Mundo Maya Meetings Guide: Meetings and Events in Palenque Chiapas
The Palenque ruins and its surrounding jungle provide a spectacular backdrop for a variety of meetings and events.
Mundo Maya Meetings Guide: Meetings and Events in Tuxtla Gutierrez
Tuxtla Gutierrez is a business and government center with ample infrastructure for small and large events.
Mundo Maya Meetings Guide: Meetings and Events in San Cristobal de las Casas Chiapas
San Cristobal's fusion of indigenous culture and international sophistication make it a natural for incentives, weddings, executive retreats and educational groups.
